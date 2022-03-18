Sky Cams
Gov. Kemp signs bill to temporarily suspend state’s gas tax

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brain Kemp signed a bill to temporarily suspend the state’s excise tax on gas sales Friday.

Many members of the house and Senate including Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, and Speaker David Ralston voted in favor of the HB 304 bill.

This law will remain in effect through May 31, 2022.

The Georgia Department of Revenue created a FAQ and Motor Fuel Policy Bulletin with additional information. Both documents are posted on their website.

