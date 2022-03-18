Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Omicron stays on surfaces 3x longer than original COVID-19 variant, study finds

Scientists said the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as...
Scientists said the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as doorknobs and handrails, as sanitized as possible.(petesphotography/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Omicron has stronger staying power on surfaces than other COVID-19 variants, according to new research.

Findings from two recent studies reveal omicron survived about three times as long on surfaces like plastic and skin compared to the original COVID-19 variant.

But researchers said there’s no reason to get overly concerned since the experimental conditions are far more conducive for virus growth than everyday life.

Researchers also say people are more likely to catch omicron by inhaling it than getting it through touch. Still, scientists say the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as doorknobs and handrails, as sanitized as possible.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade
WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Lonny Flaharty
UPDATE: Missing man last seen at start of parade route has been located
CEMA: Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of I-16 near Pooler Parkway
Season of St. Patrick
Your 2022 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade
PICS: The 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah

Latest News

Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
Finland's flag is seen flying over a lake. The country was named the happiest in the world for...
Finland named happiest country in the world 5th year in a row
Police said a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a...
Florida bridgetender faces manslaughter charge in woman’s death
Police said a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a...
Drawbridge tender arrested after woman falls to her death
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy convicted in teen’s death, gets year in jail