Parade committee reflects on return of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The anticipation ahead of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah may have been like none before. As it marked the return of the parade following two years off due to the pandemic.

The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee General Chairman John Fogarty summed up his feeling a day after the big day with one word, “sore.”

Of course, Fogarty and the other members of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee have a good reason for feeling that way.

“My guys worked hard. I mean my team, the parade committee, we know what we do is important to the community and you could see it yesterday and I was so happy to see all that,” Fogarty said.

Happy, and in all honesty feeling a bit of, “relief.”

Understandably so, as Fogarty had quite a tall order of being the general chairman to host the first parade since the pandemic.

“My alarm was set for 5 a.m. but I was up at 4 a.m. and my mind was just going.”

But it wouldn’t take long for that feeling of worry to turn into a sense of joy.

“When we walked into mass and I took that first step, you know it was like, ‘okay here we are. This is it,’” recalled Fogarty.

From there, it only got better.

“I think when I walked out of the church that day and then you heard it, the horns,” said Fogarty, “and people are just everywhere and it’s a different scene that it was just an hour ago and it’s like, ‘wow, we are here.’”

Although Fogarty would tell you the parade wasn’t completely perfect, it would seem it was exactly what we needed.

“I can’t tell you how many texts and phone and people who stopped me and told me, ‘I’m just so glad we’re back.’ You could just feel the energy that was in downtown Savannah yesterday and throughout the city. The smiles on people faces and people together and the beautiful weather, I really couldn’t have asked for too much of a better day.”

Fogarty says he will be getting just a little rest but the work for next year’s parade has actually already begun.

In fact, they held their first meeting right after parade wrapped up Thursday.

