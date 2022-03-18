Sky Cams
Planning underway for development next to Enmarket Arena

(WTOC)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Planning is underway for a 23-acre residential and commercial development across the street from the new Enmarket Arena.

According to a March 22 agenda item with the Metropolitan Planning Commission, Spandrel Development Partners already has an approved 2008 master plan on file for the property to build urban style apartments with commercial uses that mimics the historic development patterns of downtown.

Changes to the developer’s master plan will include the city’s planned improvements to the Springfield Canal.

The land is inside of the city’s Canal District on West Gwinnett Street, next to Interstate 16.

The developer is the same group that developed the The Baxly apartment complex on West River Street in Savannah.

