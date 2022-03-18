Sky Cams
Richmond Hill business sees St. Patrick’s Day boost

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - While the largest St. Patrick’s Day festivities took place in downtown Savannah, many in the surrounding communities also took part in the fun.

The owner of Kelley’s Fia Rua Irish Pub in Richmond Hill said he did triple the business Thursday night than he usually does. He says business was steady during the daytime, but as night arrived so did the crowds.

The pub stayed open three hours longer than usual Thursday night to accommodate the St. Patrick’s Day crowd.

Owner Robert Kelley says that the return of Savannah’s celebration also meant the return of larger crowds here in Richmond Hill. Now, he opened this pub in March of 2020, just days before the pandemic struck.

And while he says he’s encountered some tough times throughout the past two years, the crowds coming back was a welcome sight.

“It was definitely a lot more people here than what we would normally get, especially through the weeks. Our busy nights are Friday and Saturday nights, but even compared to those, I would say it’s at least two or three times the amount of people that was coming through,” Kelley said.

Kelley says he expects business to keep up as the St. Patrick’s celebrations continue into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

