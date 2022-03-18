Sailors visit Tybee Island Marine Science Center as part of Navy Week

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Sailors visited Tybee Island Marine Science Center on Friday as Navy Week in the Savannah area continued.

The center hosted the U.S. Navy Fleet Survey Team to explain how their equipment helps both on and off land. Both map the ocean floor, and it may not seem like a big deal, it was stressed how important it is.

“It’s important to keep up-to-date information with any type of water because the water bottom is going to be constantly changing and you don’t want anybody to run a ground out there so...constantly being able to make sure that your data is up-to-date,” LTJG Rocky Bowman said.

