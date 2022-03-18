Savannah Police investigating 2 Friday morning shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating two more shootings that happened Friday morning.

According to the police department, officers arrived at Yamacraw Village at approximately 4 a.m. and found a man shot with serious injuries.

At 5 a.m., a woman arrived at a Savannah hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police say the initial indication is that the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Waters Avenue.

