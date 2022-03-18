Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Rockdale Street

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

According to police, an adult male is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Rockdale Street.

Police tweeted about the incident just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Further details about the incident are not available at this time.

