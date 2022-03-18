Sky Cams
Savannah and Wexford declared partner communities

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The connection between Savannah and Ireland became even deeper before the St. Patrick’s Day Parade returned to the streets this week when Mayor Van Johnson and City Council unanimously approved a partnership with County Wexford, declaring us “partner communities.’’

Barbara-Anne Murphy is the chair of the Wexford County Council. She traveled to Savannah for Wednesday’s ceremony and the Savannah parade.

