Showers, storms are possible by this evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! Our day begins with and dry, with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. You may want a light jacket this morning. But, wear something lighter underneath.

Sunshine sends temperatures into the mid-70s, or so, by noon, peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but clouds increase this afternoon and a line of showers and storms may roll out of middle Georgia late this afternoon and evening, increasing our local rain and storm chances. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have evening plans.

Strong storms are possible Saturday...

The front that brings our chance of rain today, lingers tomorrow. A few showers are possible Saturday morning. Scattered storms are forecast to increase around lunch-time on through the afternoon. One, or two, storms may produce gusty winds and small hail - those are the greatest severe weather threats Saturday afternoon and evening.

The forecast dries out and cools off a bit Saturday night. Pleasant, dry weather lingers into early next work-week.

