Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Showers, storms are possible by this evening

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! Our day begins with and dry, with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. You may want a light jacket this morning. But, wear something lighter underneath.

Sunshine sends temperatures into the mid-70s, or so, by noon, peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but clouds increase this afternoon and a line of showers and storms may roll out of middle Georgia late this afternoon and evening, increasing our local rain and storm chances. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have evening plans.

Strong storms are possible Saturday...

The front that brings our chance of rain today, lingers tomorrow. A few showers are possible Saturday morning. Scattered storms are forecast to increase around lunch-time on through the afternoon. One, or two, storms may produce gusty winds and small hail - those are the greatest severe weather threats Saturday afternoon and evening.

The forecast dries out and cools off a bit Saturday night. Pleasant, dry weather lingers into early next work-week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade
WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Lonny Flaharty
UPDATE: Missing man last seen at start of parade route has been located
CEMA: Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of I-16 near Pooler Parkway
Season of St. Patrick
Your 2022 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
Michael Hatfield (Source: BCSO)
Skeletal remains found in Beaufort Co. identified as missing man last seen in 2017

Latest News

Saturday FAWD
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-17-2022
*
ST. PATRICK’S DAY | Cool morning, great afternoon!
Isolated strong storms Wednesday night
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast