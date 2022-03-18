St. Patrick’s Day celebration continues through the night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People have said all day this was a St. Patrick’s Day celebration like no other.

They packed in City Market at the bars and the party continued on River Street.

“We just show up and watch the parade and walk around then go in stores get drinks and eat.”

“The other parades wasn’t fun, but this one was. What made this one more fun? Cause it was lit, more lit.”

Plenty of out-of-towners came to the Hostess City, and they say they’ve never seen anything like this.

“I love this celebration. It’s so much fun. Everyone, the party, their livelihood is just exciting, and everyone is just wanting to be out and about,” Mary Budd said.

The parade might be over but the after party will keep going all weekend.

