St. Patrick’s Day parade draws people in from across the world

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Spirit of St. Patrick’s Day is alive and well here in Savannah.

People traveled from all over the county and even the world to see the city’s first full parade back since the pandemic.

The sounds of Savannah’s biggest celebration have returned to the streets of downtown with spectators from in town.

“I’ve been coming since I was little, absolutely,” said Lexa Flynn of Savannah.

Even across the Atlantic.

“We’re doing a bit of a trip. We’ve done Charleston, Jekyll Island, and now Savannah,” said Karen Georgevic, visiting from England.

The massive celebration took this couple by surprise.

“It’s very exciting. We had no idea when we came here that St. Patrick’s Day would be such a big celebration here,” said Mark Georgevic, Karen’s husband.

A pleasant, and spirited surprise to say the least.

“Today here reminds me of Christmas, in terms of the huge celebrations that are going on, and the mood, and the welcome that everyone is giving everyone else around the place,” said Georgevic.

Others were visiting from Florida for some quality mother-daughter time.

“We’re on our high school spring break, and we wanted to see what the parade was all about,” said Kyra Knapp, visiting from Tampa.

The Hostess City is living up to its name and welcoming visitors from all over.

While the parade concluded Thursday afternoon, celebrations are expected to continue well into the weekend.

