State troopers patrolling for drunk drivers

By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It will take you more than a hour of driving on Interstate-16 to get from downtown Savannah to the Bulloch County Exit.

But state troopers say they’re patrolling for drunk drivers from here and further west, and will do it all night long.

Evening traffic picked up as the sun began to set.

Every trooper assigned to posts like Post 45 in Statesboro have been out on the road Thursday to search for drunk drivers.

Commanders say they know some who’ve partied at St. Patrick’s Day will try to drive home and troopers want to protect everyone on the road.

“In our area of responsibility, we will be patrolling the I-16 corridor from Chatham County all the way to the Twiggs/Bibb County line, almost to Macon,” Caption Chris Lacienski, Ga. State Patrol said.

Troopers from other posts closer to the coast will patrol Interstate 95 and other heavy traffic roads until tomorrow morning as well.

He says it might sound cliché, but if you’ve been drinking, call a cab, get a hotel room, or give your keys to a friend to drive you where you need to go.

It could save you a DUI arrest or worse.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

