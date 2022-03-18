Sky Cams
Visitors are ready for St. Patrick’s parade next year

People walking downtown Savannah(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue in downtown Savannah and people are giving the St. Patrick’s Day parade a positive review.

Some visitors say they plan to start heading home Friday while others are staying the full weekend.

One group says they planned to come to the parade in 2020 when it was first canceled. They were thankful to be able to finally make the trip this year.

While others were glad to come back for another visit to the Hostess City.

“It was wonderful. Savannah is a fun city and a great place to visit,” Dan Walsh, visiting from New York said.

“It was a very long and wild parade. There was a lot to see in it,” Kate Walsh, Visiting from Charleston said.

“I’ve always enjoyed coming to Savannah. Great people, great time, it’s the start to summer,” Paul Slade, visiting from North Carolina said.

The city draws in new visitors and keeps some coming back.

Some people say this was either their first visit to the city, or their first St. Patrick’s Day here while others say they’ve been visiting here year after year.

Everyone said they’re ready to come back for next year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

