World Series trophy stops at Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day is back in full force, and so is Major League Baseball.

To marry the two, the Atlanta Braves World Series trophy made a stop in Johnson Square to share the celebration with fans.

“We planned the whole day around it,” said Katherine Grimmett.

The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade was stop number 18 of 151 for the Braves World Champions Trophy Tour to commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball.

The @Braves hardware is rolling in style 🏆⚾️ pic.twitter.com/b3TPiAUup7 — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) March 17, 2022

“It’s a joy to be able to share this experience and this moment and this championship that the Braves won with the fans,” said Braves Assistant Tour Manager, Harrison Fant.

Each World Series trophy is a little different, just like the reactions of those waiting to pose with it.

“It’s amazing,” said Andrew Booker. “Like, I don’t have words, seriously. It’s just a piece of metal, it’s a trophy, but it means a lot more than that.”

142 days after the Braves first hoist the trophy, fans are still enjoying a World Series Championship that was over 20-years in the making.

“It’s just so exciting to kind of relive that excitement of when they won,” Kara Mobley said.

The defending-champions are in spring training currently, but a part of their legacy spent the day in the Hostess City.

Fans say it was worth the wait.

“This is about equal to the two-year wait on the parade,” Ashley Hutcheson said. “We’ve been waiting a lot longer than this for a trophy in Atlanta.”

It may be just a trophy, but for those who stopped by the tent in Johnson Square, whether big or small, it’s a moment they won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I wish that it were not a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it is,” said Monica Dekle.

Her friend chimed in.

“Hopefully it’s going to be multiple times in our lifetimes,” Grimmett said.

Braves officials said they expected around 500 fans to stop by Johnson Square for a photo.

“This is peak for me. St. Patty’s Day comes every year, but we don’t get one of these trophies all the time. It’s the second one I’ve seen in my life, the first one up close. This is for people, you know,” Booker said. “Braves country isn’t just for Georgia, it’s for like the whole southeast, and honestly, this and being a Georgia sports fan, like this is what we needed this year after COVID and it just meant a lot in a lot of different ways.”

The tour continues through August making stops in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

They’ll be at Ambuc Park Friday from 4:00-7:00 P.M., and in Statesboro at J.I. Clements Stadium on March 22 for Georgia Southern baseball’s game against College of Charleston.

It’s free to go see the trophy and get your photo taken.

You can find their full list of tour dates and locations here.

