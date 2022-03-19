Armed and barricaded person in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a scene with a barricaded suspect on Blakers Blvd in Bluffton.

Officials say the person is believed to be armed with a rifle and other firearms.

No injuries have been reported and police are urging people to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.