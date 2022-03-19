Arrest made after man stabs 3 people in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Iz’aiah Howard was arrested after three different stabbings at Parkers, Food Lion, and St. Royal Inn Friday.

The first stabbing happened on Queen Street around 3:33 p.m.

While officers responded there, they got a second call to the Food Lion on First Street then a third call came in while they were working that scene.

The last stabbing took place on First Street as well.

The Vidalia officers and Toombs County deputies created a perimeter around a wooded area near the Vidalia Boys and Girls Club to locate Howard after receiving several calls about him being in the area.

They say when contact was made Howard fled then he was reported being seen near Parkers.

Howard was then sighted at Save-a-Lot on 619 E. First Street by officers responding to the information.

All three victims are in stable condition.

Police say the victims from Parkers and Food Lion were taken to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and the victim from the Royal Inn refused treatment.

Officials say Howard is in custody for 3 counts of Aggravated Assault and 4 counts of Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.

