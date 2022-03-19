Crews respond to a fire at a Recycling Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Firefighters responded to a fire at a West Side Recycling Center Friday.

The fire took place in the 1900 Block of Louisville Road just after 5 p.m.

Crews discovered a 100-foot mound of flaming wood chips and lumber debris.

They say they worked through the night to contain the fire.

Recycling center employees were directed to use heavy machinery to move wood and firefighters put out the fire in that area.

No hazards have been detected at this time.

