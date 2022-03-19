First Alert: Strong storms possible into the evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day: Showers and thunderstorms will continue to build in from the west to east this afternoon.

A broken line of storms will slowly progress toward the coast throughout the afternoon, with rain chances peaking around Savannah and the coast after sunset. These storms will have the capability of producing brief damaging wind, hail, heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures fall from the 80s this afternoon to the 70s this evening. Rain moves offshore around midnight with the cold front passing overhead. Cooler and drier air filters in overnight, leading up to a great Sunday.

Sunday Tybee Tides: -0.5′ 7.3′ 10:18AM I -04. 4:42PM

Temperatures start out in the upper 40s inland with lows in the lower 50s along I-95 and the coast. Sunshine will dominate the day with a northwesterly breeze of 5-15 miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s at noon with highs in the lower 70s Sunday afternoon, as springtime officially begins.

Monday morning will be on the cool side to start out the work week, with temperatures in the mid 40s during the morning commute. We’ll have another mostly sunny day ahead of us with highs near 70 degrees. Dry weather extends through Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 0s and partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return on Wednesday, with a low-end threat for severe weather possible during the afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms continue into Thursday with breezy conditions building in.

Showers could cling to the coast on Friday, with inland areas looking dry as highs top out in the lower 70s. This coming weekend looks perfect, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

