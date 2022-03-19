Sky Cams
House passes Crown Act which bans discrimination against African American hairstyles

Take a look at the "Textures: The History & Art of Black Hair" at Kent State University.
By Danielle Lee
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The House passed the Crown Act bill Friday which bans discrimination against African American hairstyles.

Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

The house voted 235-189 and the bill will now go to the Senate for approval.

For example, this bill would prohibit discrimination based on hair texture and protective hair styles such as locs, braids, twist, Bantu knots and natural hair.

They say this bill would be treated as if it was discrimination against race.

President Joe Biden says that no person should be denied the ability to obtain a job, succeed in school or the workplace, secure housing, or otherwise exercise their rights based on a hair texture or hair style.

California was the first state to pass this law back in 2019.

The Crown Act is law in Clayton County, East Point, Gwinnet County, South Fulton, and Stockbridge Georgia.

