New proposal in Richmond Hill leave some residents concerned

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roughly 200 new apartment units are being proposed in the city of Richmond Hill and that proposal is causing concern among some nearby residents.

Those for and against the new apartments agree that growth here in Richmond Hill and surrounding Bryan County is inevitable. But for some who live near this proposed site they think that growth is happening too fast.

“My first thought was the traffic and congestion,” Cristy Kutz, resident said.

Cristy Kutz has lived in this neighborhood just off Harris Trail Road for three years.

But when she heard developers plan to build new apartments on Harris Trail Road, she became concerned about the amount of traffic the complex could cause.

“I don’t think Harris Trail can handle the volume of adding over 400 more people right here,” Kutz said.

The plan is to build an 11-building complex, housing about 200 units next to Sterling Creek.

Kutz was among several residents who attended a public comment hearing about the proposal to talk about their concerns.

Members from Bryan County’s Planning and Zoning Commission say that growth is bound to happen.

“Growth is inevitable. Everybody wants to go somewhere but nobody wants them to come in their backyard.”

The members say that tax revenue from the new complex will help fund infrastructure upgrades and nearby schools.

In addition, members from the development company say the new turning lanes into the complex will help ease traffic.

“So the traffic that currently flies down that road, because of those turning lanes, you’re going to have more traffic coming in and out will actually act as a calming device,” Darin Foy said.

But Kutz says she hasn’t heard of any plans to improve the nearby roadways.

“I don’t think that’s enough when they don’t have a plan in place and want to build this kind of apartment complex. Put in the infrastructure, we need to slow down the growth to be able to accommodate all these people,” Kutz said.

The plan was eventually recommended for approval to the County’s Board of Commissioners on the condition that the developers decrease the number of units comply with traffic recommendations and lower some of the building heights to avoid privacy concerns.

