St. Patrick’s celebrations continue Friday night despite rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lot of the celebrations slowed down Friday night because of the rain.

Those who did go out had no problem with waiting in long lines.

A couple of tourists say the weather isn’t stopping their plans.

“Hanging out with friends, you know, enjoying the local scenery, watch the parade that was great,” Rob Ponski, Tourist said.

“Oh absolutely not, I wouldn’t let that rain on my parade,” Samuel Barrack, Tourist said.

People are walking in the rain with their St. Patrick’s fits on and first responders are posted and patrolling ahead of the weekend.

“It just kind of happened to be St. Patrick’s Day, and from being out of town, none of us had ever been here before. We’re a group of eight and when we did a little research and realized it was St. Patrick’s Day and as you can see, we just kind of went with it, but no it was not the plan. We are pleasantly surprised. It’s been a ton of fun. it’s kind of rainy today, so we’re a little bit bummed about it, but we’re having a good time. Things are less crowded, so it’s been a good time,” Nichole Thomas, Visitor said.

They say they had a cool perspective of the parade, they saw it from the airplane as they were flying in to Savannah.

