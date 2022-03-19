Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Midway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams made a stop at Dorchester Academy in Midway Saturday.

It’s part of her “One Georgia” campaign tour around the state. Around 400 voters came to the event.

Abrams addressed her key platform issue of Medicaid expansion, as well as what she calls division within Georgia.

“We also know that it’s the tale of two states. Coastal Georgia has some of our highest highs, but unfortunately some of the challenges we face are in Liberty County and South Georgia, coastal Georgia. My responsibility is to make sure I’m going everywhere and talking to everyone. This is a place I’m excited to be back in, and I’m going to be back again and again,” said Abrams.

Abrams is the only Democrat who has qualified to run for governor in Georgia.

