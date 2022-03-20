Georgia Southern men’s golf wins 42nd Schenkel Invitational

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern senior men’s golfers Wilson Andress and Mason Williams each shot 2 under in their final round, to help lead the Eagles to win the 42nd Schenkel Invitational Sunday at Forest Heights Country Club.

“It’s a pretty cool experience. I got my first glance at a leaderboard on 12 and saw that we were up seven or eight, but seven or eight is not that big of a lead in golf with four guys counting. It was a pretty cool experience just seeing everybody, and you can kind of hear the energy and feel how we’re doing. It was just surreal. Making putts out here and hearing crowds roar and getting high fives walking from tee to green is something you don’t really experience in any other tournament,” Williams said in a release.

The Eagles (-25) won by seven strokes over No. 17 Notre Dame (-18). College of Charleston placed third (-14) behind the play of medalist Kieron van Wyk, a freshman who shot a 12-under 204 to win his first college tournament.

All five Eagles in the lineup shot par or better.

Andress made four birdies on the day, including three in a row on holes 12-14.

“This was an incredible victory for this team, this program and Georgia Southern. I’m so proud of the guys for handling all of the challenges as well as they did; it was very impressive. It’s a special team,” said Eagles Coach Carter Collins in a press release. “We couldn’t have done it without with tremendous support from The Schenkel Committee, Forest Heights and the Statesboro community. Special place! I’m so proud of this team, we are grateful for everything and hungry for what’s ahead. Hail Southern!”

Georgia Southern led the tournament in pars and par-4 scoring and tied for the lead in par-3 scoring. The Eagles also tied for third with 51 birdies for the week.

The Eagles are scheduled to compete in The Hayt, hosted by North Florida March 28-29 at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

