Person seriously injured after cutting on Ogeechee Road

Savannah Police are investigating after someone was seriously injured on Ogeechee Road Sunday...
Savannah Police are investigating after someone was seriously injured on Ogeechee Road Sunday morning.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after someone was seriously injured on Ogeechee Road Sunday morning.

According to police, officers arrived to Pump N Go on Ogeechee Road after a call about a cutting.

When they arrived, they found a victim with serious injuries.

Preliminary information indicates the incident was domestic related.

The victim was treated for their injures.

