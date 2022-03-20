Person seriously injured after cutting on Ogeechee Road
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after someone was seriously injured on Ogeechee Road Sunday morning.
According to police, officers arrived to Pump N Go on Ogeechee Road after a call about a cutting.
When they arrived, they found a victim with serious injuries.
Preliminary information indicates the incident was domestic related.
The victim was treated for their injures.
