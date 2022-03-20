Port Wentworth PD investigating shooting on Cordage Circle

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Police are investigating after a shooting incident involving a juvenile.

Police say officers arrived on Cordage Circle, in the Newport subdivision, early Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a juvenile was involved in the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

