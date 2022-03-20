Port Wentworth PD investigating shooting on Cordage Circle
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Police are investigating after a shooting incident involving a juvenile.
Police say officers arrived on Cordage Circle, in the Newport subdivision, early Sunday afternoon.
Officials say a juvenile was involved in the incident.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.