Port Wentworth PD investigating shooting on Cordage Circle

Port Wentworth Police are investigating after a shooting incident involving a juvenile Sunday...
Port Wentworth Police are investigating after a shooting incident involving a juvenile Sunday afternoon.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Police are investigating after a shooting incident involving a juvenile.

Police say officers arrived on Cordage Circle, in the Newport subdivision, early Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a juvenile was involved in the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

