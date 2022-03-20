Stormy weather doesn’t stop partiers during St. Patrick’s Day festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This was the first big Saturday back for the St. Patrick’s Day festival in 2 years in Savannah and it was a wet one for sure.

But that didn’t stop people from coming out and enjoying tonight’s festivities.

Thousands traded in their kilts for rain gear and umbrellas as St. Patrick’s Day festivities continued into the weekend downtown.

“I don’t think the rain has impacted us too much this whole trip. No, of course not. It’s speeding us up because the more it rains, the more we drink and the less we care,” Candy & Chris Allison, Visitors said.

Despite the storms party goers flooded River Street ready to take part in the festivities.

“You get to see people from so many places and their experiences. They go and they come every year. So it’s great to be back in the city this year,”

Businesses are looking to cash in.

“This has been one of the best St. Patrick’s Day ever,” Bonnie Walden said.

Bonnie Walden is part owner of Bay Street Blues downtown.

She says business has doubled since the festivities got underway.

“We all want to prosper from St. Patrick’s Day but the best part for us is that we get to see old friends and make new ones. And it’s successful when they smile and say we’ll be back next year.”

As the showers started to fall festival goers only had one plan in mind.

“We’re going to stay and party.”

The festival ends Sunday, and many are hoping for a drier ending for the St. Patrick’s Day festival this year.

