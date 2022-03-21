Sky Cams
Cool and clear to start the week!

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cool start to the work week with temperatures in the low to mid 40s for many communities at daybreak. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, which will help us warm to the upper 60s by lunchtime with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.

A few clouds will be around during the afternoon and evening, but we will all remain dry as temperatures fall back into the 50s shortly after sunset.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.4′ 5:17AM I 8.0′ 11:02AM I 0.5′ 5:24PM

Tuesday morning won’t be quite as cool thanks to increased cloud cover. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Partly cloudy skies remain through the day with highs in the mid 70s, but no rain.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns on Wednesday and Thursday thanks to a cold front moving in. The threat for thunderstorms increases Wednesday afternoon and evening, a strong to severe storm will be possible during this time. Showers and storms are possible again on Thursday, with the best rain chance along the coast.

A few of these showers could linger along the coast into Friday. Thankfully, this weekend looks great for outdoor plans with afternoon highs near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

