Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Match launches new app for single parents

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.(Match via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Single parents looking to find a partner have a new tool.

The online dating company Match has just launched Stir, an app that focuses on linking unattached parents.

Company officials say they want to make sure there’s a place for men and women with kids to “feel like they can be themselves.”

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.

Most polled also say financial stability and emotional maturity are among the qualities most sought after in a potential mate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating after someone was seriously injured on Ogeechee Road Sunday...
Person seriously injured after cutting on Ogeechee Road
Port Wentworth Police are investigating after a shooting incident involving a juvenile Sunday...
Port Wentworth PD investigating shooting on Cordage Circle
New proposal in Richmond Hill
New proposal in Richmond Hill leave some residents concerned
Take a look at the "Textures: The History & Art of Black Hair" at Kent State University.
House passes Crown Act which bans discrimination against African American hairstyles
The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge

Latest News

Suspect arrested after person killed in cutting at Ogeechee Road gas station
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appears on Capitol Hill Monday to take part in hearings of the...
LIVE: Hearing opens for Jackson with pointed questions from GOP
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high