Savannah Feed the Hungry helps over 100 people with free gas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Feed the Hungry helped more than 100 people by filling up their tanks for free on Saturday.

“Half a tank! It’s such a blessing,” Janet Jackson said.

Car after car ready to get filled up with a free tank of gas.

“I came here earlier and there were people that were out of gas actually, barely getting here,” State Rep. Carl Gilliard said.

“It means a whole lot,” Norris Lemon said.

Norris Lemon says he got in line almost four hours before the giveaway even started.

“It means a whole lot,” Norris Lemon said. “When I came back about 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m. I saw the cars line up. I said ‘oh, that’s it!’”

Lemon was one of nearly 150 people who got between $25 and $30 worth of gas from Savannah Feed the Hungry’s event.

“There are a lot of seniors that are here. There are a lot of single mothers. There are a lot of men. People need help,” Rep. Gilliard said.

“It means we get to put a little bit of extra food in the house,” Jackson said.

Some say the cost to fill up their tank has doubled.

“Right now, it’s going to be like $74,” Lemon said.

“It went from $30, and it just went up to $60,” Jackson said.

But it’s a necessity they simply can’t avoid.

“It’s the difference between getting to work and not getting to work.”

On Friday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill to temporarily suspend the state’s tax on gas sales through May.

“That is great as well,” Jackson said.

Rep. Gilliard says signing this bill into law is exactly what the people need.

“The gas prices are one thing; groceries are another and people are still struggling. This is good timing. I think we’ve done a good thing,” Rep. Gilliard said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.