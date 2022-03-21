Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities come to an end Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After months of anticipation and many days of celebration Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities are coming to a close.

But that does not mean a stoppage of St. Patrick’s spirit as people come down on the final day of the St. Patrick’s Day festival in Savannah.

From bagpipes to Blues Plant Riverside’s Shamrocks and Shenanigans celebration took on a more family friendly atmosphere to close out St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“It’s a little bit more lowkey but still, there’s a good crowd and a great band behind us, absolutely a great band.”

Many were still feeling the luck of the Irish taking it to the streets to show off their St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

“It was wonderful, beautiful. Ah, yeah we are having a lot of fun,” Santiago Silva, Visitor said.

Despite lower crowd numbers on the final day staff at restaurants along the Savannah river say business hasn’t slowed down.

“It’s been wonderful. Business has definitely been popping,” Danielle Jowers, Bartender said.

She says the return of normal festivities has brought along more crowds.

“I’d say over times 10 of what it usually is. We’ve been nonstop moving, but it’s definitely been paying off,” Jowers said.

Even though this is Plant Riverside’s second time hosting the event, Jowers says this year is a big improvement.

“Oh, it’s completely different. Last year, I think because of covid, everyone was skeptical about coming out. But this year I feel like people are more laid back and it as way more fun,” Jowers said.

The final day of the festival focused on families but that didn’t stop the adults from joining in on the fun including couple Norma and Andrew Rawlings.

“Music is in our hearts and that’s how we became a couple was through music,” Norma and Andrew Rawlings said.

They say stormy weather stopped them from enjoying the past two nights so they took advantage of the clear skies on this final day.

“A lot of the times we come home late and you spend very little time with each other. So it’s a beautiful day, we’re off, let’s go,” Rawlings said.

Sunday’s festivities capping off a 5 day festival and the first St. Patrick’s Day festival in Savannah in 2 years.

