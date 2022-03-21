Sen. Ossoff working to protect Georgians Constitutional right to a lawyer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senator Jon Ossoff is working to protect Georgians’ Constitutional right to a lawyer even if they cannot afford one.

Congressman Hank Johnson and Senator Jon Ossoff introduced the ‘Access to Justice Act of 2022′ Friday.

This bill would ensure that all districts have a public defender office or a community defender organization to make sure the Sixth Amendment guarantee of the right to an attorney is followed.

“Every Georgian, regardless of their income, deserves access to legal defense,” said Senator Reverend Warnock.

They say the Southern District of Georgia Federal is one of only three districts nationwide that lacks a public defender office making it challenging for defendants who cannot afford their own attorney to receive adequate assistance of counsel.

This happens just after the anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case Gideon v. Wainwright, which ruled that the Sixth Amendment required courts to provide defense attorneys to those who cannot afford one.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.