William Byron wins Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

It was a wild race on the newly repaved track at Atlanta Motor Speedway, in front of their biggest crowd since the pandemic began, and it came down to the wire with William Byron getting his first win of the season.
William Byron does a burn-out after winning the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
William Byron does a burn-out after winning the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.(WTOC-TV)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a wild race on the newly repaved track at Atlanta Motor Speedway, in front of their biggest crowd since the pandemic began, and it came down to the wire with William Byron getting his first win of the season.

Byron would win stage one of the race, and Ryan Blaney would take stage two.

“It’s fun. It’s cool to do anything for the first time, you know, so cool to have a ‘new Atlanta’. I really wasn’t sure what to expect this weekend, and certainly, I felt like we did good things through practice to get our car better,” Byron said in Victory Lane.

“Just an awesome race, and excited for our team, you know, some new guys on the team this year so it’s good to get our first win together.”

Dawsonville, Georgia native Chase Elliott would finish sixth.

There were champions all around the track Sunday. Obviously, Byron in Victory Lane, but before the race, the Atlanta Braves World Series Trophy made a stop on pit row to visit Elliott.

Georgia football national champion Robert Beal Jr., a senior outside linebacker for the Bulldogs was a guest of AMS for race day as part of an NIL deal and he said he’s never seen anything quite like live racing.

“It was a pretty cool experience, you know? I used to play NASCAR games growing up and stuff like that so it was finally cool getting to see what actually goes on.”

Two of the top three finishers Sunday were drivers who helped test the new embankment on the track prior to the race.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

