Chatham County Health Department offers free mammograms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Tuesday, the Chatham County Health Department is giving free mammograms to women in need.

This is the first event the Chatham County Health Department has hosted with lifted COVID restrictions and they are so excited to be back with these more robust services.

On Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. they will be set up in the parking lot at their location on the corner of Eisenhower and Sallie Mood Drive in Savannah. The health department is partnering with St. Joseph’s Candler to use their mobile mammogram bus to give about 40 free mammograms.

In order to get a free mammogram at the health department, you have to be between the ages of 40 and 64, a Georgia resident without health insurance and meet the income requirements.

“One thing we are seeing a lot, for a variety of reasons, people haven’t gone to their doctors, gotten their screenings and so the incidents of cancer and catching that cancer a little later unfortunately is on the rise so we absolutely recommend to come out and get your screening,” said Mary Ellen Smith, the Chatham County Women’s Health Coordinator.

There are limited spots for the event but there are some appointments left. Even if you can’t make it on Tuesday, the health department still offers these services all year long. If you are interested, call 912-356-2946.

