City of Statesboro devoting $5 million to new Housing Rehab Program

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Statesboro will devote five million dollars toward fixing homes that need repairs as a plan to improve substandard housing.

A quick walk down Johnson Street and you see homes that need rehabilitation.

But it can be overwhelming for homeowners who don’t know where to start. The city’s recent housing study shows 42 percent of people in Statesboro make below $35,000.

For people who own a home but live on that income level, it can be hard to afford the upkeep.

Kathy Field, Statesboro’s Planning and Development director, says the city’s dedicating $5 million of its federal recovery money to helping low-income homeowners repair and rehab substandard housing.

“We’re looking for homes that have structural deficiencies, not just cosmetic improvement needs,” Kathy Field said.

She says the city will work with qualified homeowners to pair them with a contractor to get improvements made.

She says they’re starting on Johnson Street but can consider other homes nearby based on a case-by-case basis.

Making an investment in these neighborhoods on a street-by-street basis will encourage other homeowners to reinvest.

She says the first meeting will help owners determine if they’re within the income cap and whether they want to take part in the project.

This meeting happens Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall.

