Clouds increase ahead of Wednesday’s storm chance

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover continues to increase on Tuesday, leading to a warmer start to the day.

Even with the clouds around, temperatures will warm to the lower 70s at lunchtime with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 0.4′ 6:06AM I 7.5′ 11:51AM I 0.4′ 6:10PM

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day:

The chance for showers and strong to severe thunderstorms returns on Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in. The main threat is for damaging wind gusts, hail and an isolated tornado or two.

Showers continue overnight into Thursday morning, a stronger storm could stick around along with the rain with the best rain chance along the coast.

Clouds clear out as we head into Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Thankfully, this weekend looks great for outdoor plans with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

