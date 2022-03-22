‘Healthy Walk’ takes pandemic in stride

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every Tuesday for the past two years, “we meet up, and we walk,” says Armand Turner of Healthy Savannah.

A pretty simple concept born out of a pretty complicated time.

“When we started this, it was really just a way to stay connected through the start of the pandemic and it has actually survived longer than we ever thought it would,” said Turner.

Tuesday celebrating two years, walking two miles, every Tuesday.

“We get to be around each other, to talk, get some physical activity in. We really enjoy it,” Turner says.

Enjoying each other and enjoying parts of Chatham County they may have never seen before.

“I think a lot of people are surprised about the different places throughout Chatham County you can easily walk. We’ve sort of opened people’s eyes to that, which is really cool,” said Turner.

While there has been plenty of uncertainty over the past couple years, they’ve walked through it together, taking it all in stride.

So, perhaps we could all stand to walk a mile, or two, in their shoes.

“Just the energy of our group has kept them up so I just hope that we can spread that and keep growing,” Turner says.

If their 7:30 am walk is a bit too early for you Turner says they also try and live stream each walk on their Facebook so you can follow along and complete the walk on your own time.

