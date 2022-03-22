New initiative aims to improve port congestion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new initiative is underway to improve the time it takes to move goods from ships to store shelves and ultimately into the hands of American consumers.

The Biden-Harris Administration unveiled Tuesday details about a data-sharing pilot project that involves the Georgia Ports Authority and 17 other partners.

Last October, we saw port congestion firsthand – with more than 20 container ships anchored off the coast of Tybee Island waiting to get into the Port of Savannah.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says situations like this are why the government is working with the private sector to help streamline freight logistics. The initiative is called the Freight Logistics Optimization Works, or known simply as FLOW.

It will create a data sharing network to open communication between the ports, ocean carriers, terminal operators, businesses, trucking, chassis, and warehouses with the goal of moving goods moving faster.

The secretary gave an example for why it’s needed.

“You see these big stacks of containers. Containers on top of other containers. You may not have thought about the challenge of making sure that if one container needs to be picked up its not under a couple of containers that aren’t moving for a few more days. That’s an example of a piece of information that sometimes not everybody has who needs it and the result could be a truck, for example, that’s at the port ready to go, wants to pick something up might have to wait for hours until a container is actually ready to move,” Sec. Buttigieg said.

The secretary says Georgia Ports Authority is a key player in agreeing to participate in the data sharing initiative. He explained why all this matters to you - the consumer.

“I know it sounds very technical, but the bottom line out of all of this is it’s going to make it easier to get goods where they need to be. It’s going to improve our supply chains and that helps keep shipping costs under control and which is especially important at a time when we’re seeing inflation and we’re fighting inflation with everything we got,” Sec. Buttigieg said.

The FLOW test initiative will continue through the end of this summer. The Secretary says at that point he hopes more companies and partners will join in to share information.

WTOC plans to follow-up to see how it works out.

