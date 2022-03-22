Ogeechee Tech Fundraiser results revealed

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of Ogeechee Tech’s iGot fundraiser say they couldn’t serve students the way they do without the support of the Bulloch, Evans, and Screven County communities.

Volunteers returned after calling on businesses last Tuesday to collect donation.

School leaders say the money raised through the Ogeechee Tech Foundation go toward student scholarships, extra equipment, and other services not including in the state budget or collected from tuition.

They believe the programs here help change student lives and put them on track for successful careers.

“Whether it’s the LPN assisting your doctor, the vet tech examining your little dog, or the mechanic under your hood, you’re likely being helped by an Ogeechee Tech graduate,” Michelle Davis, Ogeechee Tech V.P. said.

She says she and the other school leaders are thankful to the foundation members and donors who support Ogeechee Tech.

Next week, they’ll start working on 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.