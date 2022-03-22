Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Ogeechee Tech Fundraiser results revealed

By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of Ogeechee Tech’s iGot fundraiser say they couldn’t serve students the way they do without the support of the Bulloch, Evans, and Screven County communities.

Volunteers returned after calling on businesses last Tuesday to collect donation.

School leaders say the money raised through the Ogeechee Tech Foundation go toward student scholarships, extra equipment, and other services not including in the state budget or collected from tuition.

They believe the programs here help change student lives and put them on track for successful careers.

“Whether it’s the LPN assisting your doctor, the vet tech examining your little dog, or the mechanic under your hood, you’re likely being helped by an Ogeechee Tech graduate,” Michelle Davis, Ogeechee Tech V.P. said.

She says she and the other school leaders are thankful to the foundation members and donors who support Ogeechee Tech.

Next week, they’ll start working on 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Kemp signs bill bringing tax refund to Georgians
Police release arrest numbers, alcohol citations from St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Islands High School
Police, fire respond to Islands High after bomb threat
Skidaway Road closed
Man hit by a car on Skidaway near Elmhurst Road
38th Street School
Apartments planned for historic Savannah school building

Latest News

New homes for families in need
Savannah City officials celebrate four new homes for families in need
38th Street School
Apartments planned for historic Savannah school building
Savannah City officials celebrate four new homes for families in need
Savannah City officials celebrate four new homes for families in need
Apartments planned for historic Savannah school building
Apartments planned for historic Savannah school building