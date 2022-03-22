Rep. Mace comments on gas prices during visit to Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - With Georgia suspending its gas tax last week, prices in the Coastal Empire are now lower than the those across the river in the Lowcountry.

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace says she knows people are struggling with inflation across the board, especially when it comes to gas prices. She’s heard about the issues but says now it’s about finding a way to help those in her state.

“I know there’s been some talk about trying to suspend some of the taxes on fuel and gas and that is one way that we can alleviate some of the pain at the pump. It will not be enough to go back to prices a year and a half ago,” Rep. Mace said.

As far as talks with South Carolina leaders.

“I haven’t even heard conversations at the state level suspending the state gas tax. I would be supportive of suspending that tax,” Rep. Mace said.

Mace says those discussions need to happen sooner than later, so gas problems for South Carolinians can ease even slightly.

“It will affect inflation, it will get worse if we’re not thinking about how to supplement the supply chain to ensure it doesn’t continue to go up at crazy high rates and we need to do more of that, not less,” Rep. Mace said.

The reason she visited Beaufort was to take part in a climate conference with local leaders to talk about flooding. She says those talks were effective and wants to see that same kind of discussion happen about gas.

“Bringing those voices together into the same room to get on the same page and working together is a much more efficient faster and better use of the federal government,” she said.

Rep. Mace says the climate conference was an opportunity to focus on long term strategic planning for the area’s environmental security down the road, with a focus on impacting change for 2030 and 2050.

Meanwhile, South Carolinians will hope for help at the pump much sooner than that and if steps are taken for that, we’ll let you know on air and online at WTOC.com.

