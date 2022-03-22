Rep. Mace returns from visit to Poland, Ukraine border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace recently got back from Poland where she and other U.S. representatives visited the border of Ukraine.

“We toured refugee centers in Poland that are intaking the Ukrainian people and most of them are women and kids because the men - the husbands and the fathers - are remaining in Ukraine to fight and defend their homeland,” Rep. Mace said.

Rep. Mace says Poland has taken in over 2,000,000 Ukrainian refugees and she wishes everyone could see what she did.

“There are polish families that will then take in women and kids and give them shelter. The government is providing some subsistence for them but to see that kind of compassion and love for your fellow man is something we can all learn from,” Rep. Mace said.

Now that she’s back home, the lessons from her visit are a hot topic.

“Everywhere I go right now everyone wants to talk about Ukraine and what we can do to assist,” she said.

Rep. Mace says she’s working on a list of vetted organizations so people in the Lowcountry can make donations to help, but for now she doesn’t want any of her constituents to make the situation worse.

“Elected officials, members of congress need to be really careful about the way that they talk about this issue because some of the rhetoric could be seen as an escalation and no one wants World War III, we don’t want nuclear war,” Rep. Mace said.

For now, Beaufort has a sister city in Ukraine you can donate to.

