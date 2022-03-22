Sky Cams
SCADstyle set for April 4-6

(WTOC)
By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An annual event showcasing some of the biggest names in art, design and fashion returns this year. SCADstyle is back.

The Savannah College of Art and Design just announced SCADstyle 2022 will take place April 4-6 in Savannah and Atlanta.

The three-day summit will feature access in person and virtually to experts in beauty, fashion, footwear, architecture and more.

This year’s SCADstyle event also coincides with the announcement of the new SCAD sneaker design minor launching in Spring 2022.

All of these events are free and OPEN to the public, taking place at the Trustees Theater and SCAD Museum of Art.

For more information, please click here.

Savannah Music Festival starts this week
IsReally Hummus store grand opening
