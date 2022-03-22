Two suspects arrested after woman shot, baby kidnapped

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested two suspects after a woman was shot and a baby was kidnapped on Friday.

According to the police report, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 1800 block of Waters Avenue. Officers found 17 shell casings at the scene.

Police also spoke with one man who said several people got out of a vehicle and started shooting at a store front, saying one of the shooters was a person involved in a domestic dispute around the same area about an hour before the shooting.

That same dispute involved the armed kidnapping of a 9-month-old boy. Police say his father, 25-year-old Jamari Taishawn Chisholm, is charged with kidnapping his son.

Hours later, multiple agencies including Savannah Police, SWAT and the FBI narrowed the shooting suspects’ location down to the 1000 block of Jefferson Street and made the arrest of Chisholm and 20-year-old Antonio Sefan Johnson.

The 9-month-old boy was not harmed and was found inside that home on Jefferson Street. He’s been returned to his mother.

A 25-year-old woman – not the child’s mother – was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Chisholm is charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping. Johnson is charged with aggravated assault.

* (Chatham County Jail)

