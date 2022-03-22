Woodpile fire reignites at recycling center in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews were back on the scene Tuesday of that woodpile that went up in flames at a Savannah recycling plant.

Firefighters say some hot spots have rekindled. Savannah Fire officials say they came out to the Green Acres Recycling plant earlier today.

They were here to check on excavation efforts of the pile. While here, they found embers had flared up which then needed a larger response.

One of the firefighters there said that this fire could’ve have started up again as early as last night which is why parts of the city reported smelling smoke Tuesday morning.

HAPPENING NOW: Parts of the 60 ft. woodpile at the Green Acres Recycling Center have reignited, per crews with @savannahfire pic.twitter.com/1g3y0IawAF — Flynn Snyder (@flynn_snyder) March 22, 2022

Crews from the recycling plant were moving the pile around and watering it down to keep the blaze from reigniting.

Officials from the fire department said that there really isn’t a way to predict which way the fire will move within the pile or how deep those hot spots are. So, crews are working to move around the pile and keep water on it. Officials also say they’ve reached out to the county’s mosquito control helicopter so that they can a do water drop on this fire.

Officials also say they are monitoring air quality levels and will notify residents in the area if those levels become dangerous, but right now Savannah Fire says that air quality is safe.

