Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Woodpile fire reignites at recycling center in Savannah

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews were back on the scene Tuesday of that woodpile that went up in flames at a Savannah recycling plant.

Firefighters say some hot spots have rekindled. Savannah Fire officials say they came out to the Green Acres Recycling plant earlier today.

They were here to check on excavation efforts of the pile. While here, they found embers had flared up which then needed a larger response.

One of the firefighters there said that this fire could’ve have started up again as early as last night which is why parts of the city reported smelling smoke Tuesday morning.

Crews from the recycling plant were moving the pile around and watering it down to keep the blaze from reigniting.

Officials from the fire department said that there really isn’t a way to predict which way the fire will move within the pile or how deep those hot spots are. So, crews are working to move around the pile and keep water on it. Officials also say they’ve reached out to the county’s mosquito control helicopter so that they can a do water drop on this fire.

Officials also say they are monitoring air quality levels and will notify residents in the area if those levels become dangerous, but right now Savannah Fire says that air quality is safe.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Kemp signs bill bringing tax refund to Georgians
Police release arrest numbers, alcohol citations from St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Islands High School
Police, fire respond to Islands High after bomb threat
Skidaway Road closed
Man hit by a car on Skidaway near Elmhurst Road
38th Street School
Apartments planned for historic Savannah school building

Latest News

Chatham Co. Redistricting Map
‘We were able to do the best we could,’ Chatham Co. delegation approves new redistricting maps
‘We were able to do the best we could,’ Chatham Co. delegation approves new redistricting maps
‘We were able to do the best we could,’ Chatham Co. delegation approves new redistricting maps
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
1 dead after a shooting near Milledge Village Road in Burton
Hinesville Police
Hinesville’s 2021 crime stats review report released
Volunteers help with the RBC Heritage Classic
More than 1200 volunteers help with the RBC Heritage Classic