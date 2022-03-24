Drinking water unaffected by sewage spill on Fort Stewart, according to public affairs office

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Drinking water is safe and not affected by a sewage spill, according to the public affairs office at Fort Stewart.

An estimated 1,500 gallons of sewage flowed out of the ground and into a storm water drop inlet that discharges into Mill Creek on Fort Stewart on Thursday, March 24. The spill was caused by a break in the eight-inch force main.

According to a news release from public affairs, personnel responded and corrected the issue preventing any further spillage.

