Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Drinking water unaffected by sewage spill on Fort Stewart, according to public affairs office

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Drinking water is safe and not affected by a sewage spill, according to the public affairs office at Fort Stewart.

An estimated 1,500 gallons of sewage flowed out of the ground and into a storm water drop inlet that discharges into Mill Creek on Fort Stewart on Thursday, March 24. The spill was caused by a break in the eight-inch force main.

According to a news release from public affairs, personnel responded and corrected the issue preventing any further spillage.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Savannah Police investigating shooting on West 38th St.
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say

Latest News

The community comes together telling stories and playing music to remember the past.
Tybee Island Community Commemorates Lazaretto Day
Savannah High students exercise entrepreneurial skills with peers
Chatham Co. Commission announces COVID relief grants for unincorporated county businesses
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization