Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Former port worker admits to calling in bomb threat to Port of Savannah facility

Port of Savannah
Port of Savannah(WTOC | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man from Toombs County is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty for calling in a bomb threat to a Port of Savannah facility on the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

23-year-old Elliot Sherman pled guilty to False Information and Hoaxes, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

According to court documents and testimony, Sherman was an employee of a staffing agency and assigned to the California Cartage CFS 2 building at the Port of Savannah. Sherman was dismissed early on September 11, 2020 and called in a bomb threat hoping the other workers in his carpool would be dismissed so he wouldn’t have to wait for his ride to Vidalia.

U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said, “Elliott Sherman’s phoned-in bomb hoax shut down two warehouses, sparked a protracted investigation, and caused a large number of fellow workers to be sent home early – just so he could get a quicker ride home. To make matters worse, his stunt took place on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He will pay the penalty for his ill-timed threat.”

Sherman faces up to five years in prison along with restitution and substantial financial penalties.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Savannah Police investigating shooting on West 38th St.
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say

Latest News

The community comes together telling stories and playing music to remember the past.
Tybee Island Community Commemorates Lazaretto Day
Savannah High students exercise entrepreneurial skills with peers
Chatham Co. Commission announces COVID relief grants for unincorporated county businesses
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization