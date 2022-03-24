Former port worker admits to calling in bomb threat to Port of Savannah facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man from Toombs County is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty for calling in a bomb threat to a Port of Savannah facility on the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

23-year-old Elliot Sherman pled guilty to False Information and Hoaxes, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

According to court documents and testimony, Sherman was an employee of a staffing agency and assigned to the California Cartage CFS 2 building at the Port of Savannah. Sherman was dismissed early on September 11, 2020 and called in a bomb threat hoping the other workers in his carpool would be dismissed so he wouldn’t have to wait for his ride to Vidalia.

U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said, “Elliott Sherman’s phoned-in bomb hoax shut down two warehouses, sparked a protracted investigation, and caused a large number of fellow workers to be sent home early – just so he could get a quicker ride home. To make matters worse, his stunt took place on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He will pay the penalty for his ill-timed threat.”

Sherman faces up to five years in prison along with restitution and substantial financial penalties.

