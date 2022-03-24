Ideas for how to use tax surplus will be presented to Beaufort Co. leaders

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Over the last year, Beaufort County got five percent more tax income than county leaders expected. Resulting in a multi-million dollar surplus they are looking to spend.

We’ve been reporting on how population growth in the southern part of Beaufort county has been affecting residential life, particularly the redistricting process, based on new census data numbers that show a boom in the Bluffton area. Now, those numbers having a new effect on the county’s budget and its surplus.

“The county last year in the summer of ‘21 budgeted for expected growth and that growth happened a lot faster than we thought - therefore, we have a tax surplus,” Beaufort County public information officer Chris Ophardt said.

He says the surplus totals $7.5 million, which doesn’t include the $68 million the county has set aside for natural disaster recovery. The initial proposal has a few spending points in mind, starting with a three percent raise for county employees in this building and beyond.

“We’ve had over seven and a half percent inflation over the last couple quarters and we really feel to keep EMS, Fire, and our Police competitive with other counties that we’re going to need to give a pay raise,” Ophardt said.

The rest of the money would go to a temporary fix for this closed community pool in Bluffton, new ambulances to keep up with the growth of Bluffton and Port Royal, and upgrades to the detention center.

For now, these ideas of what to do with that over $7 million surplus will be proposed to county council for the first time during their meeting on Monday night.

