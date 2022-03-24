INTERVIEW: Harlem Globetrotters coming to the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The EnMarket Arena will be home to a lot of sports moving forward. One of the first events will be one of the most fun shows in all of sports as the Harlem Globetrotters return to Savannah with their 2022 Spread Game Tour.

That will be April 12, but Speedy Artis, a member of the Globetrotters is in town today and joined Morning Break in-studio with a look ahead to the Greatest Show on Hardwood.

