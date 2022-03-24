Man found not guilty of 2018 sexual assault reported at Georgia Southern

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man charged with rape has been found not guilty in a Bulloch County court.

According to Superior Court of Bulloch County records, Tyler Richards was found not guilty of rape and aggravated sexual battery charges in February 2022.

Richards was arrested and charged in relation with a October 2018 sexual assault report at Georgia Southern University.

