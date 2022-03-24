Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Rain continues Thrusday, drier weather to come!

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll see damp roads this morning as a cold front slowly progresses offshore throughout the day.

Temperatures will only be in the 60s during the morning, with showers around. Showers will continue to form along this slow-moving front, with the best chance of rain being for areas along I-95 and the coast.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 0.9′ 7:59AM I 6.7′ 1:48PM I 0.4′ 8:03PM

Cloud cover and showers will hold our afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Even though showers linger along with the cloud cover, the westerly wind will begin bringing drier air.

This will help cool us down overnight into Friday morning as the rain moves out. Plan on a chilly Friday morning around Savannah and points west where lows will be in the 40s. Clouds clear and allow temperatures to then rebound to the lower 70s.

This weekend is looking good with lows in the 40s, highs near 70 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Dry weather extends into the work week with 70s on Monday and lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Savannah city council preparing for possibility of marijuana legalization
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Savannah Police investigating shooting on West 38th St.
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say

Latest News

Dave at Forsyth
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-25-2022
First Alert Weather
Sunshine returns, nice weekend ahead!
Dry weather settling in
Andrew's Friday morning forecast-2 3.25
Sunshine returns for the weekend
Andrew's Friday morning forecast 3.25