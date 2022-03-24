Rain continues Thrusday, drier weather to come!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll see damp roads this morning as a cold front slowly progresses offshore throughout the day.

Temperatures will only be in the 60s during the morning, with showers around. Showers will continue to form along this slow-moving front, with the best chance of rain being for areas along I-95 and the coast.

Showers will taking their time getting out of the area today, this weekend will be all dry! pic.twitter.com/C3nwXPo9Ie — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 24, 2022

Thursday Tybee Tides: 0.9′ 7:59AM I 6.7′ 1:48PM I 0.4′ 8:03PM

Cloud cover and showers will hold our afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Even though showers linger along with the cloud cover, the westerly wind will begin bringing drier air.

Off and on showers continue throughout our Thursday, but sunshine returns on Friday! 🌧️➡️☀️ pic.twitter.com/5osZDYpHKx — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 24, 2022

This will help cool us down overnight into Friday morning as the rain moves out. Plan on a chilly Friday morning around Savannah and points west where lows will be in the 40s. Clouds clear and allow temperatures to then rebound to the lower 70s.

This weekend is looking good with lows in the 40s, highs near 70 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Dry weather extends into the work week with 70s on Monday and lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

